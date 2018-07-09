Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will be ‘outstanding’: former clerk for Justice Scalia

President Trump’s four frontrunners to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy are excellent choices, despite some Republicans’ concerns over ease of confirmation, according to Ed Whelan, a former clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia.

“We have four great candidates. Confirmability is certainly a relevant factor,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Monday. “I don’t think ease of confirmability is something that people should care much about. If it takes some work to get a great nominee through, let’s get that nominee through. So I think any four of these would be outstanding.”

The candidates under consideration are: Thomas Hardiman, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Raymond Kethledge as finalists. Trump is expected to announce Monday evening his choice to fill Kennedy’s seat.