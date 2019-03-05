Business professor on increasing censorship on college campuses

University of Maryland business professor Peter Morici said opposing views are increasing censorship on college campuses.

Continue Reading Below

“There are places where syllabuses are censored, where what you can teach in the classroom is limited,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “And sometimes it’s explicit and sometimes it’s implicit and that is the worst kind.”

Morici also said he has been victimized over his conservative beliefs.

“I’ll give you an idea of how bad it is,” he said. “One day I came in and mysteriously all the furniture from my office was gone.”

He added, “I’ve had courses mysteriously disappear from the calendar and then halfway through registration, discover I have no students.”

Advertisement

President Trump, during his address to the Conservative Political Action Conference, over the weekend, announced a new executive order aimed at protecting free speech on college campuses. The order came after a conservative activist was assaulted and sparked outrage on UC Berkeley’s campus.

In Morici’s opinion an executive order that guarantees freedom of conservative speech on college campuses can’t be done.

“My feeling is this was a nice gesture, but a gesture only,” he said.