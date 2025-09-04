Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Federal Reserve
Published

Trump's pick for the Fed board could join in time for key rate cut vote

Miran's nomination comes amid a growing standoff between Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell over reluctance to lower interest rates

close
Council of Economic Advisers Chair Stephen Miran discusses the Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates, reducing inflation and more on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Stephen Miran calls US economy, inflation ‘benign’ as Trump pushes for lower interest rates

Council of Economic Advisers Chair Stephen Miran discusses the Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates, reducing inflation and more on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

Stephen Miran, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, could be confirmed in time to take part in the mid-September rate-setting meeting.

Fed watchers broadly expect the central bank to cut rates in September after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a softer stance on policy during his Jackson Hole address.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which will meet on Sept. 16, is the panel that sets U.S. monetary policy, including decisions on interest rates. 

The FOMC has 12 voting members: the seven governors of the Federal Reserve Board, the president of the New York Fed, and four regional Fed presidents who rotate annually. Other regional presidents join the discussions but do not vote.

TRUMP FED NOMINEE VOWS INDEPENDENCE, UNPAID LEAVE FROM WHITE HOUSE IF SENATE CONFIRMS HIM

Stephen Miran appears before senators

Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and U.S. Federal Reserve governor nominee, is sworn in during a confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.  (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Members of the Fed board are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. 

Miran, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers and a veteran of both Trump administrations, was nominated on Aug. 7 and testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. 

TRUMP NAMES MIRAN AS REPLACEMENT FOR FED BOARD SEAT

While a final vote has not yet been scheduled, Republican lawmakers have signaled they intend to move quickly so he can be seated in time for the September meeting.

Miran's nomination came on the heels of Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler's resignation in August. Trump called her early exit "a pleasant surprise," noting that it gave him the opportunity to appoint a candidate more closely aligned with his economic agenda.

These developments come amid a growing standoff between Trump and Powell over the central bank’s reluctance to lower interest rates.

Donald Trump and Jerome Powell

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (Getty Images/Photo illustration / Getty Images)

Trump, who named Powell as Fed chair in 2017, has stepped up his pressure campaign in recent weeks, urging the central bank to lower interest rates to 1% to stimulate economic growth.

Powell's wait-and-see economic policy has kept the central bank’s key borrowing rate within a range of 4.25% to 4.5%. Powell has said that he's also held off cutting rates, in part, to assess the economic impact of Trump's ongoing trade deals. 

Meanwhile, if Trump succeeds in removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, he would secure a majority of appointments on the Fed’s board, bolstering his influence over the body that steers U.S. monetary policy.

COOK’S POTENTIAL EXIT HANDS TRUMP GREATER SWAY OVER FED BOARD SHAPING US MONETARY POLICY

Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook

Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks with Lisa Cook at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., on June 25, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Justice Department confirmed to Fox News that it had launched a criminal investigation into Cook over allegations of mortgage application fraud. Cook has also filed a lawsuit in federal court against Trump and the Fed board over her firing.

Former President Joe Biden appointed Philip Jefferson, Michael Barr and Cook to the Fed board in 2022. Trump's picks include Michelle Bowman in 2018, Christopher Waller in 2020 and Stephen Miran in 2025. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS      

Former President Barack Obama nominated Powell to the Fed board in 2012, Trump nominated Powell to his current role as chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2017, and Biden reappointed him in 2022.