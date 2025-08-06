Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Federal Reserve
Published

Trump names replacement for Fed seat; still looking for permanent appointee

After making choice of Stephen Miran, Trump said the search for a permanent Fed replacement continues

close
Former senior economic advisor Stephen Moore discusses President Donald Trump’s termination of Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner and more on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

Former Trump advisor calls Powell 'most political Fed Chairman I've seen in my life,' calls for resignation

Former senior economic advisor Stephen Moore discusses President Donald Trump’s termination of Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner and more on ‘The Bottom Line.’

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has selected Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran to join the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the panel tasked with helping guide the nation's monetary policy. 

Trump said in a Truth Social post that Miran will serve in the role until Jan. 31 of next year.

"In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement," Trump wrote, adding that Miran has a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard.

Miran, a veteran of both Trump administrations, will ascend to the role following Senate approval.

Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers

Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, following a television interview outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors, commonly known as the Fed Board, is composed of seven members, or governors, who are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. 

PREDICTION MARKET FAVORS ‘THE KEVINS’ AS TRUMP’S FED CHAIR PICKS

Last week, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced she would resign from her post, which Trump called "a pleasant surprise" as the early exit gives him the opportunity to install a new candidate more aligned with his economic agenda.

Trump's new Fed governor was highly anticipated to eventually succeed Powell next May, a move that comes amid escalating tensions between Trump and Powell in recent months.

A LOOK AT THE UNFOLDING BATTLE BETWEEN TRUMP AND POWELL OVER FED POLICY

Donald Trump and Jerome Powell

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (Getty Images/Photo illustration / Getty Images)

Trump, who appointed Powell to the role in 2017, has repeatedly called for the Fed to lower the federal funds target rate, which he says could save the nation "hundreds of billions of dollars." 

Powell has kept the central bank’s key borrowing rate target within a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, adopting a cautious approach as the Fed continues to weigh the economic impact of Trump’s tariffs.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Following last month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Chair Jerome Powell announced that interest rates would leave the rate unchanged, marking the fifth time this year the Fed has held them steady.