Donald Trump
Published

Trump's Hurricane Helene relief top fundraiser on GoFundMe for 2024

Hurricane Helene relief effort endorsed by President-elect Trump raised more than any other fundraiser on GoFundMe this year

The fundraiser launched by President-elect Trump to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Helene was the largest fundraising campaign in 2024 on GoFundMe, the fundraising site reported this week.

"President Trump's Hurricane Helene fundraiser has emerged as the top fundraiser of the year on GoFundMe, raising over $8 million to help communities impacted by the hurricane thanks to immense support from nearly 50,000 people across all 50 U.S. states and more than 51 countries during this critical time," GoFundMe told FOX Business in a statement. 

Trump viewing destruction from Hurricane Helene

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, listens to a question as he visits Chez What Furniture Store that was damaged during Hurricane Helene on Sept. 30, 2024 in Valdosta, Georgia. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The detail was included in the release of GoFundMe's 2024 Year in Help report, which noted that the most generous day of giving on the site was Oct. 1, "when hundreds of thousands of people around the world supported families and businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene," the statement added.

A GoFundMe spokesperson told FOX Business the donations from Trump's fundraiser "were securely delivered to trusted nonprofits on the ground, including Samaritan’s Purse, Water Mission, and Sweetwater Mission, to assist with recovery and rebuilding efforts."

The fundraiser, launched by the Trump campaign on Sept. 30, raised more than $1 million in its first day following the former president's visit to battered Georgia where he toured hard-hit areas left in Helene's wake. 

"With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand," the page states. "All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for your fellow Americans who are suffering."

North Carolina

Damaged structures are seen in downtown Chimney Rock, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024, after the passage of Hurricane Helene.  (ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Donors included former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who gave $500,000. Bass Pro Shop, known for its chain of wilderness-themed stores and wide array of hunting, fishing and outdoor gear, gave $100,000. 

A donor by the name of Dana White, presumably the CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship who is a friend of Trump's and spoke at this year's Republican National Convention, also gave $100,000. 

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman also pledged $100,000. Other donors included Kid Rock, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., and personal injury attorney Dan Newlin. 

Months later, Hurricane Helene recovery efforts are still ongoing, especially in hard-hit North Carolina, where more than 100 people were killed and many survivors are still without homes.

FOX News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.