West Virginia Sen. Jim Justice praises Trump's energy 'dream team' nominees, Wright and Burgum

Freshman Sen. Jim Justice began his first week on the job warning that America faces a "crisis" unless the country addresses its energy policies – and fast. But he expressed confidence in two of the nominees President-elect Trump has selected to tackle the issue.

The Republican from West Virginia, who was sworn in several days later than other senators in order to complete his term as governor of the state, sits on the upper chamber's Energy & Natural Resources Committee, which held confirmation hearings for Trump's picks to lead the Department of Energy and the Department of the Interior this week.

Trump's nominee for energy secretary, Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright, and the president-elect's pick for interior secretary, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, were dubbed the "dream team" by American Conservation Coalition (ACC) President Christopher Barnard when their nominations were announced in November.

During Wright's hearing on Wednesday, Justice said, "America has a big, big crisis right in front of them. If we don't solve this riddle in a year and a half from today, we will have a crisis like you can't imagine."

TRUMP ENERGY NOMINEE HECKLED BY CLIMATE PROTESTERS, DERIDED BY DEM SENATOR AS ‘ENTHUSIAST FOR FOSSIL FUELS’

In an interview with FOX Business following the hearing, Justice elaborated, pointing to the country's soaring debt, geopolitical threats, and the increasing demand for energy, including for the data centers needed to power artificial intelligence.

He said that ramping up energy production in the U.S. is the solution to solving "all of the above."

"You've got to have an energy strategy, and you've got to get on a pathway of America leading the world in energy," he said. "Energy, to me, is the key to everything here, everything: It solves inflation. It defunds the war – from Russia's standpoint, it just absolutely solves everything – and with that being said, if we can't take it to that level of seriousness, we're making a bad mistake in this country."

TRUMP TREASURY PICK: EXTENDING TRUMP TAX CUTS ‘SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT ECONOMIC ISSUE’

Justice, a billionaire coal businessman, emphasized during Wright's hearing that while pursuing all forms of energy is important, the time has not yet come to abandon fossil fuels.

"We need to embrace all the energy forms. But with that being said, the moment in time when you absolutely believe that we can do without fossil fuels in this world today, you're living in a cave. You're absolutely living in a cave," he said. "In my opinion, we don't need to blow our legs off so China or India can dominate in so many different ways." Justice was then interrupted by a protester.

Wright agreed with Justice about embracing all forms of energy and said Trump does, too. When asked what he thinks Wright's chances are of being confirmed, the senator told FOX Business, "100%."

BURGUM GRILLED ON ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES TARGETED BY TRUMP DURING CONFIRMATION HEARING: ‘DRILL, BABY, DRILL’

Justice also had high praise for Burgum following the nominee's confirmation hearing on Thursday. The two are friends.

"Americans should know they have someone who has spent time enjoying the outdoors as their incoming Secretary of the Interior, instead of some bureaucrat who has never stepped foot in a duck blind," Justice told FOX Business afterward.

The senator noted he has known Burgum for a long time. When Justice was governor, he and Burgum worked together often on ways to empower their states through natural resources, and they bonded over their mutual love for conservation.

The senator added, "President Trump hit a home run nominating Gov. Burgum."