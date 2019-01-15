Trump's Clemson fast food feast cost $3K: Report

President Trump’s fast food spread for members of the college football national champion Clemson Tigers likely cost around $3,000, according to an analysis by the Washington Post on Tuesday.

Using various photographs of Trump’s meeting with the team, the Post calculated the amount and variety of fast food items that were ordered from Wendy’s, Burger King, McDonald’s and Domino’s. The outlet concluded that Trump bought roughly 320 sandwiches, about 200 orders of large French fries and a few trays of other items such as chicken nuggets and salads.

In total, Trump is estimated to have spent $2,911.44 on fast food served as the event. That number drops to $2,437.11 if the McDonald’s items were purchased using 2-for-$5 deals that are available for some burgers and nuggets.

The White House did not publicly comment on the meal’s cost. However, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump was “personally paying for the event” because White House staffers that would typically handle preparations are furloughed during the partial government shutdown.

The Post acknowledged that its figures were estimates, since fries were not served in their individual packages and it was unclear if other food items were kept in reserve.

Trump said during the event that he had purchased “300 hamburgers” as part of the spread. Later, he wrote on Twitter that the actual number of hamburgers exceeded 1,000, noting that “within one hour, it was all gone.”

Clemson defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff final by a score of 44-16 earlier this month to earn national championship honors.