Trump's Beto, Biden bash entertaining but focused poorly, Karl Rove says

President Trump bashed potential 2020 Democratic opponents during a speech in Louisiana on Tuesday.

“I got boot edge edge. I got em’ all. I got Beto. Beto is falling fast. What the hell happened? Remember about four weeks ago he said, 'I was made for this.' He was made for it. He was made to fall like a rock. What happened to him? But he's tried to restart his campaign. That generally doesn't work out too well,” said Trump.

“I don't know what the hell happened to Biden. What happened to him? I'm looking, I said that doesn't look like the guy I knew. What happened to him? And Bernie -- you know Bernie's crazy.”

But Karl Rove, former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, believes this can all backfire. In his opinion it wasn’t the best use of his time.

“Entertaining -- but be careful you're going to get one of them,” said Rove to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. "And better to be prepared to deal with them on their vision and their values and their wrong answers for America. I'm not certain it's best for the president to be sort of mocking as a pundit his potential opponents.”

In Rove’s opinion Trump's ... focus should have been centered on America’s energy independence.

“He's got a very valuable asset -- it's his voice -- it's his megaphone -- it's his microphone -- and better to be using those,” he said.

When Bartiromo asked about who can beat Trump in 2020, Rove responded: “We don’t know… Maybe Joe [Biden] can do it.”