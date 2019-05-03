Democrats' economic snubs baseless, give Trump edge in 2020: Linda McMahon

April’s jobs report blew past expectations as the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs and unemployment fell to 3.6 percent -- a 50-year low.

Following the report, President Trump touted the Labor Department’s numbers in a tweet.

“JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!” he wrote. “Jobs surge in April, unemployment rate falls to the lowest since 1969.”

But what would the Democrats running for president in 2020 have to say? Former Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon said they will take their anger out on Attorney General Bill Barr.

“I mean I don't know what answer they're going to have other than let's impeach Bill Barr,” she told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “Well, let's go after him and then let's go to the president. Because they can't talk about the economy.”

In McMahon’s opinion, economic snubs from Democratic front-runners are baseless and give Trump an edge in 2020.

“It’s just, they just have no basis to talk about the economy and the economy is growing — people are feeling it — they are happy. And I just think it’s a win-win for the president in 2020.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden last week kicked off his presidential campaign in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he ripped Trump’s policies saying wages are stagnant. However, McMahon said they’re continuing to grow at about 3.2 percent.