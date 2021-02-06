Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump’s ‘Art of the Comeback’ book surges in value

Former President Trump's 1997 book "The Art of the Comeback" is now selling for $900 on Amazon

It’s bigger than GameStop.

Former President Trump’s 1997 book “The Art of the Comeback” is now selling for $900 on Amazon. It sold for $25.95 at the time of its release. That’s a 3,300% profit it you have a copy to sell.

The book, published by Times Books-Random House and long out of print, is being hawked by third-party sellers and was still easily available for a mere $28.56 in October 2016. Even as late as August 2020, the book could be purchased on Amazon for about 50 bucks.

The tome, which details Trump’s rise out of financial ruin, was a bestseller at the time, despite garnering less-than-stellar reviews. The New York Times dismissed it as “at best a moderately interesting book” and an “ungripping account.”

The price is “just probably because that particular book is not widely available, but if you go to the local public library you can probably borrow it for free,” veteran book publisher Judith Regan told The Post. “There’s a sucker born every minute. What can I tell you?”