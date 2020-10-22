Trump is 'worst jobs president since Great Depression'? C'mon Team Biden, get real

In an unabashedly obvious attempt to avoid addressing the Hunter Biden scandal, Biden spokesman Andrew Bates issued a statement Wednesday with the absurd claim that President Trump is “the worst jobs president since the Great Depression.”

When it comes to altered reality, it must be nice to be on the Biden campaign team.

Let’s look at President Trump’s jobs record.

In 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic hitting our shores from China, the labor market was the strongest in modern times, and perhaps ever.

For example:

1. At nearly 159 million, we had the largest number of Americans employed ever. Period.

2. At 3.5%, we had the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and hit record or near record lows for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, women, people with only a high school education, the handicapped, and veterans.

3. Every month of 2019 experienced 3 percent or better yearly wage growth, something that hadn’t happened since 2008 (the year before Biden assumed office as Vice-President).

4. Every month of 2019 saw more job openings than people unemployed, most with over 1 million more job openings than people unemployed. Prior to the Trump presidency, no president had even a single month where job openings exceeded people unemployed since the government began reporting the data in 2000.

5. With more jobs, higher wages, and a shortage of workers, people started coming out of the woodwork to take those jobs. In the fourth quarter of 2019, 74.2% of workers who found jobs came from out of the labor force rather than the ranks of the unemployed, the highest share since 1990 when the government began reporting the data.

6. As a result, with more people working for higher wages, median family income rose 6.8%, the largest one year increase on record going back to 1967, and rose to a record high of $68,700.

7. The poverty rate decreased 1.3 percentage points, the largest decrease on record going back 60 years to 1959, and hit a new all-time low of 10.5 percent.

8. Finally, income inequality decreased for the second year in a row.

Seriously – the worst jobs president since the Great Depression?? What planet are these people living on?

Trump’s pre-pandemic record is the best record ever and makes the jobs record from the Obama-Biden administration look like they were asleep.

Of course, Biden’s campaign has tried to hang its hat on the impact the pandemic induced economic lockdowns had on the jobs market. I hate to state the obvious but feel compelled to point out that, obviously, if you lock down the economy, people are going to lose their jobs. If that is a revelation to anyone, they certainly are unqualified to serve as president.

Governors from 20 Republican states and 24 Democrat states locked down their states’ economies. President Trump supported their decisions and so did just every Democrat including Joe Biden.

It was one of the most bipartisan actions in recent memory. In fact, Joe Biden admitted that he would lock down the economy once again if elected president. Does he think that doing so would have no impact on jobs?

But the more important question is -- what has happened since the lockdown?

Well, in the last 5 months, we’ve had four record-setting months for job creation and by a lot. The fifth month (September) was the best month for job creation since Ronald Reagan was president in 1983. In total, the economy added 11.4 million jobs, the most for any 5 month period -- ever. The unemployment rate dropped from 14.7% to 7.9%. Back in April, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office was forecasting unemployment would be at 16%. It's half that. The initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to 737,000 for the week ending October 17th. That’s the lowest number since March 14th in the early stages of the pandemic. That decline is due not only to the historically strong jobs market we had entering the pandemic but also the programs the President implemented following the pandemic, including the Paycheck Protection Program which saved over 51 million jobs.

The worst jobs president since the Great Depression? Please, if you can’t answer questions about Hunter and Joe Biden’s activities in the Ukraine and China, just say so. We get it. The mainstream media won’t cover it in any event.

Perhaps keep in mind that saying the sky isn’t blue will not change its color. At least try and stay within the realm of reality on the labor market. That actually means a lot to the American workers who languished during the stagnation of the Obama-Biden era -- and prospered under President Trump.

Andy Puzder was chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants for more than 16 years, following a career as an attorney. He is currently a Senior Fellow at the Pepperdine University School of Public Policy. He was nominated by President Trump to serve as U.S. labor secretary. In 2018, Puzder authored "The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left's Plot to Stop It" (Center Street). His latest piece, a Broadside by Encounter Books titled, “It’s Time to Let America Work Again” was released on July 20, 2020.

