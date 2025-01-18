TikTok shouts out Trump as app goes dark for millions of users across US

TikTok went dark for users across the U.S. late Saturday as the app notified users of a ban that went into effect just days before President-elect Trump's inauguration.

Users who tried to utilize the app on Saturday night received the following message: "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

The app gave a shout-out to Trump, saying: "We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

Hours earlier, the app notified users that the law banning TikTok would take effect on Sunday.

Leadership noted the ban will "force" the company to make its services "temporarily unavailable."

"We're working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support," the statement read. "Please stay tuned."

The social media platform said it would "go dark" on Sunday without a "definitive" statement from the Biden administration.

"The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million Americans," TikTok said in a statement posted to X.

The White House said this week Biden didn’t plan to enforce the ban, that it would be up to Trump, who takes office Monday.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld the bipartisan law passed last year banning TikTok unless its Chinese-owned company ByteDance sells it by Sunday, citing national security risks because of its ties to China, Fox News Digital reported.

Trump said he needed to "review" the ban before making a decision, and that he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day extension from the Jan. 19 deadline after he takes office.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew thanked Trump in a video on Friday for his "commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States. This is a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship."

During the presidential campaign, Trump said he would "never ban TikTok" after joining the platform, but led the calls for the ban during his first term in office.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.