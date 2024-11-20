Trump unveils limited edition 'American Eagle' acoustic and electric guitars

President-elect Trump on Wednesday announced the sale of a limited number of "45" guitars on his social media site.

"Coming Soon! The Limited Edition ‘45’ Guitar. Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE — Some personally signed!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The "American Eagle" series of guitars features the "Make America Great Again" phrase inlaid in "authentic pearl" on the neck of the guitar and the number "45" on the headstock, referring to his time as the 45th president of the United States. Images of the American flag and a bald eagle are also featured on the instruments.

Some of the guitars are autographed by Trump, which will cost buyers $10,000, according to the website where they are sold. Only 275 are available.

Those without his signature range from $1,250 to $1,500. Only 1,000 of each are available. All "American Eagle" series guitars in stock will arrive by Christmas, the website states.

Guitars in the "Presidential Series," which feature the Trump name and come in a plain red, yellow or black, will run about $2,000. Delivery will take up to six months.

Trump has advertised several pieces of merch during his campaign and while serving as president. In March, he urged his supporters to buy the "God Bless the USA Bible," which is inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood’s patriotic ballad.

"Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again," he wrote on Truth Social at the time. "As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible." Trump directed supporters to a website selling the book for $59.99.

Other items Trump has put up for sale include a red pencil with his name, marker sets inscribed with his name during his first term as president and "Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff" T-shirts, mocking the California senator-elect he frequently clashed with.