Trump to attend Space X launch with Elon Musk in Texas: reports

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly expected to join Elon Musk in Texas on Tuesday to watch a SpaceX launch.

Reuters reported about the potential visit on Monday, noting that the Federal Aviation Administration issued "Temporary flight restrictions for VIP Movement" over Brownsville, Texas.

Over that same timeframe, flight restrictions are to be temporarily lifted over Trump's property in Palm Beach, Florida.

Politico also reported on Monday that Trump could join Musk in person for the launch on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the president-elect's plans.

Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002, became Trump's top donor during the 2024 election. He officially endorsed Trump over the summer, when the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president survived the first assassination attempt on his life, and proceeded to join the campaign trail, most notably in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The tech billionaire has been spending time with Trump's inner circle at Mar-a-Lago and traveled with the president-elect to Washington, D.C., last week, and to New York City over the weekend. Musk appeared ring-side with Trump, Kid Rock and others to watch a UFC event at Madison Square Garden.

Alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk will co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency to slash wasteful government spending during Trump's second term.

Over the weekend, Musk advocated for Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick to be named Treasury secretary. He suggested in a post on X that Scott Bessent, who previously worked as chief investment officer for Soros Fund Management, would be a status quo pick.

Musk had also endorsed Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for Senate majority leader, but Republicans in the upper chamber ultimately elected Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., last week.

On the campaign trail and afterward, Trump has championed Musk's SpaceX for providing Starlink internet service for free for those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"He is a special guy," Trump said of Musk on Election Night. "He's a super genius. We have to protect our geniuses. We don't have that many of them. We have to protect our super geniuses."

SpaceX's Starship rocket is scheduled to launch its sixth test flight to space just before sunset Tuesday evening.

Musk eventually intends to use the Starship rocket system to send humans and cargo to Mars.

Under its Artemis program, NASA also intends to use Starship to land humans on the moon this decade, according to Reuters.

