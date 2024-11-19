Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk
Trump to attend Space X launch with Elon Musk in Texas: reports

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder discusses the impact of illegal migrants on the U.S. economy, Trump building up his administration and the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to cut spending. video

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly expected to join Elon Musk in Texas on Tuesday to watch a SpaceX launch.

Reuters reported about the potential visit on Monday, noting that the Federal Aviation Administration issued "Temporary flight restrictions for VIP Movement" over Brownsville, Texas. 

Over that same timeframe, flight restrictions are to be temporarily lifted over Trump's property in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Politico also reported on Monday that Trump could join Musk in person for the launch on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the president-elect's plans. 

MUSK PEGS POTENTIAL TRUMP TREASURY SECRETARY PICK BESSENT AS 'BUSINESS-AS-USUAL CHOICE,' BACKING LUTNICK

Trump and Musk at UFC fight

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Elon Musk talk ringside during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 2024 in New York City. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC / Getty Images)

Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002, became Trump's top donor during the 2024 election. He officially endorsed Trump over the summer, when the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president survived the first assassination attempt on his life, and proceeded to join the campaign trail, most notably in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The tech billionaire has been spending time with Trump's inner circle at Mar-a-Lago and traveled with the president-elect to Washington, D.C., last week, and to New York City over the weekend. Musk appeared ring-side with Trump, Kid Rock and others to watch a UFC event at Madison Square Garden. 

Alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk will co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency to slash wasteful government spending during Trump's second term. 

Musk ducks as Trump speaks in DC

House Speaker Mike Johnson escorts Elon Musk as he arrives with President-elect Donald Trump at a House Republicans Conference meeting on Nov. 13, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

TRUMP INNER CIRCLE SHARES MCDONALD’S MEAL AS DONALD JR. JOKES 'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN STARTS TOMORROW’

Over the weekend, Musk advocated for Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick to be named Treasury secretary. He suggested in a post on X that Scott Bessent, who previously worked as chief investment officer for Soros Fund Management, would be a status quo pick. 

Musk had also endorsed Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for Senate majority leader, but Republicans in the upper chamber ultimately elected Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., last week.

On the campaign trail and afterward, Trump has championed Musk's SpaceX for providing Starlink internet service for free for those impacted by Hurricane Helene. 

Musk wears SpaceX jacket while speaking at Trump event

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on Oct. 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"He is a special guy," Trump said of Musk on Election Night. "He's a super genius. We have to protect our geniuses. We don't have that many of them. We have to protect our super geniuses." 

SpaceX's Starship rocket is scheduled to launch its sixth test flight to space just before sunset Tuesday evening. 

Musk eventually intends to use the Starship rocket system to send humans and cargo to Mars. 

Under its Artemis program, NASA also intends to use Starship to land humans on the moon this decade, according to Reuters. 

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.