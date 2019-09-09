JPMorgan Chase creates 'Volfefe Index' to measure how Trump's tweets impact market

JPMorgan Chase announced on Sunday its creation of the so-called "Volfefe Index" to measure how President Donald Trump's tweets impact rates volatility.

Continue Reading Below

"The president has produced more than 10,000 tweets since taking office, at a pace that has accelerated in recent months ... The subject of these tweets has increasingly turned toward market-moving topics, most prominently trade and monetary policy," JPMorgan Chase said in a statement.

"And we find strong evidence that tweets have increasingly moved U.S. rates markets immediately after publication," the company continued.

The name is a mashup of the words volatility and "covfefe," an apparent typo the president tweeted in 2017 that caused a stir.

Trump's recent tweets have covered everything from criticism of the Federal Reserve to American auto manufacturing. JPMorgan Chase said they have learned how to spot the president's "market-moving tweets" for the index.

Advertisement

"[W]e fold this index into our volatility fair value model, to demonstrate the president's remarks on this social media platform has played a statistically significant role in elevating implied volatility," the company said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS