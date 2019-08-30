Trump says US has a Fed, not tariff, 'problem'

President Trump on Friday called the Federal Reserve “a problem” and that is allowing foreign countries to have a leg up on U.S. manufacturers.

Continue Reading Below

“The Euro is dropping against the Dollar “like crazy,” giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage...and the Fed does NOTHING! Our Dollar is now the strongest in history,” Trump tweeted. “Sounds good, doesn’t it? Except to those (manufacturers) that make product for sale outside the U.S.”

Trump also said the U.S. doesn’t have a tariff problem, adding that the taxes are helping reign in “bad and/or unfair players.”