Trump's transportation sec gives Hochul hard deadline to stop collection congestion pricing tolls

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Monday warned New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that the state "risks serious consequences" should it fail to end its congestion pricing toll by May 21, according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

In the letter, Duffy gave New York another month to shut down or explain why the state is not breaking the law with the $9 fee for most vehicles entering Manhattan's core south of Central Park. Should the state fail to do so, Duffy said it risks losing federal funding and approvals for certain projects from the Federal Highway Administration.

"The federal government sends billions to New York — but we won’t foot the bill if Governor Hochul continues to implement an illegal toll to backfill the budget of New York’s failing transit system," Duffy said in a statement after issuing the letter. "We are giving New York one last chance to turn back or prove their actions are not illegal."

Duffy initially gave New York until March 21 to stop charging the toll. When the state’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority challenged Duffy’s decision in federal court, Duffy extended the deadline an extra month to April 20.

Proponents of the congestive pricing tolls say the program aims to curb Manhattan’s notorious gridlock.

The toll varies depending on the type of vehicle and time of day, with most passenger cars paying $9 to enter Manhattan south of Central Park during peak weekday and weekend times.

President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, has vowed to end the toll program. Hochul, who previously met with Trump to discuss the program, has said she will fight to keep it.

