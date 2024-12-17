Trump transition proposing redirection of funds from EV push to national defense: report

President-elect Trump's transition team is proposing that federal funds supporting President Biden's green energy push be redirected to national defense purposes, according to a Reuters report.

The Republican's transition team is reportedly recommending the incoming president cut off support for electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations when he assumes office – this would have a direct impact on Biden's yearslong effort to move Americans toward using EVs.

Trump is also considering imposing a global tariff on all battery materials, with negotiation exceptions for allies, and will specifically work to distance the U.S. from using manufacturing components from China, Reuters reported, according to a document of the transition team plans.

The funds would reportedly be reallocated from supporting Biden's green energy agenda to instead help fund national defense.

The document suggested that minerals and other components vital for EVs are "critical to defense production," but that electric vehicles "and charging stations are not."

The Biden administration has poured federal funds into his climate agenda as it relates to EV production, including announcing $1.7 billion for EV manufacturing in July alone.

Biden is also offering a credit of up to $7,500 for EV purchases, which Trump reportedly intends to nix when he assumes the presidency.

The incoming president is expected to make rolling back Biden's green energy policies a focus of his first months in office, and is planning to target EVs on day one in the White House.

Incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said that, if elected, Trump would revoke both federal EV requirements and any waiver issued for California by the Biden administration on "day one."

The Trump campaign also blasted Biden's actions aiding California's proposed EV mandate regulations.

"Fresh off imposing his insane, job-killing electric vehicle mandate at the federal level, Crooked Joe Biden is preparing to slaughter the remnants of the U.S. auto-industry by approving California’s waiver request outlawing the sale of all gasoline-powered automobiles," Leavitt, then Trump's campaign national press secretary, told Fox News Digital in a statement.