Trump to issue order allowing sanctions on foreigners meddling in U.S. elections

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order as soon as Wednesday that would authorize sanctions against foreigners who attempt to interfere in American elections, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The sanctions authority would be the latest effort by the Trump administration to address to concerns raised by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia is seeking to interfere in the 2018 U.S. elections after doing so two years ago.

The order was described by a U.S. official familiar with its drafting as "another tool in the tool kit" to deter election interference by foreign adversaries.

"This is not a single solution, but it makes a clear statement by the president that this sort of activity will not be tolerated and will be punished," the official said.