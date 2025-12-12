Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Federal Reserve
Published

Trump says Warsh, Hassett are leading contenders for Fed chair pick

Trump said the 'two Kevins' are at the top of his list for the Fed chair nomination

close
The Big Money Show weighs in on President Trump revealing that he knows who his pick for the Federal Reserve chair is and the anticipated rate decision.  video

Trump says he knows his pick for next Fed chair

The Big Money Show weighs in on President Trump revealing that he knows who his pick for the Federal Reserve chair is and the anticipated rate decision. 

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is focusing on two candidates to chair the Federal Reserve next year, with former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett the leading contenders.

Trump was interviewed by The Wall Street Journal and said that Warsh is at the top of the list, adding that he and Hassett are at the forefront of the decision.

"Yes, I think he is. I think you have Kevin and Kevin. They're both – I think the two Kevins are great," Trump said. "I think there are a couple of other people that are great."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.