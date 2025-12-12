Trump says Warsh, Hassett are leading contenders for Fed chair pick

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is focusing on two candidates to chair the Federal Reserve next year, with former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett the leading contenders.

Trump was interviewed by The Wall Street Journal and said that Warsh is at the top of the list, adding that he and Hassett are at the forefront of the decision.

"Yes, I think he is. I think you have Kevin and Kevin. They're both – I think the two Kevins are great," Trump said. "I think there are a couple of other people that are great."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.