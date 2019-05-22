Trump slams Pelosi, Schumer after Rose Garden remarks: ‘You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously’

President Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday following his remarks in the Rose Garden where he said he wouldn’t work with Democrats on issues while they pursued investigations about him.

Continue Reading Below

Trump’s string of comments on Twitter came on the heels of a very brief meeting between himself and top Democratic leaders that was intended to be focused on infrastructure but was ultimately cut short.

Ahead of that gathering, Pelosi – following a closed-door meeting with fellow party members – accused Trump of being “engaged in a cover-up” in regards to the Russia investigation. During his Rose Garden appearance, Trump insisted he doesn’t “do cover-ups” and said Democrats had to decide if they wanted to investigate him or work together towards the country’s goals.

Trump targeted Pelosi and Schumer on Twitter, saying they could pursue investigations against him or focus on work.

Advertisement

“So sad that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will never be able to see or understand the great promise of our Country,” Trump tweeted. “They can continue the Witch Hunt which has already cost $40M and been a tremendous waste of time and energy for everyone in America, or get back to work.”

“But they really want a do-over!” he continued. “You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously - it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time. Let Chuck, Nancy, Jerry, Adam and all of the rest finish playing their games.”

He went on to tout his administration’s record and accuse Democratic leaders of “tearing the United States apart.”

“… and Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it!” Trump tweeted.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Pelosi spoke to reporters following the brief White House meeting, saying Trump decided against collaborating with her party on infrastructure.

"He just took a pass," Pelosi said. "And it just makes me wonder why he did that. In any event, I pray for the president of the United States and I pray for the United States of America."

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.