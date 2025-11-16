Trump says grocery prices already 'much lower' than Biden era, suggests further relief coming

President Trump on Sunday touted improvements in consumer prices and said some retailers are offering lower-cost Thanksgiving meals compared to what they charged under the Biden administration.

Speaking to reporters at Palm Beach International Airport before departing for Joint Base Andrews, Trump said prices are "already at a much lower level than they were with the last administration."

"From an economic standpoint, our prices are coming down very substantially on groceries and things," Trump said.

The President added that his administration worked over the weekend to address price concerns, suggesting that Americans could soon see further relief.

"We worked on it this weekend," Trump said. "And you're going to see some of the items that were a little bit higher — they were lower than the last administration but a little bit higher — we're going to have some little price reductions and, in some cases, some pretty good ones."

The President also pointed to some Thanksgiving meals as being more affordable this year.

"The affordability is much, much better with us," Trump said. "And again, I go to Walmart and other companies and, in every case, it's about 25%. A Thanksgiving meal and surroundings are 25% lower than it was under the Biden administration."

Earlier this month, Trump similarly praised Walmart's discounted Thanksgiving meal during a speech at the America Business Forum.

"Walmart just announced that the cost of their standard Thanksgiving meal... is 25% lower than one year ago. Isn't that great? That's a big deal," he said.

In October, Walmart announced it was launching its annual Thanksgiving meal basket, which includes 20 national and private-branded items, including a Butterball turkey, and serves 10 people for less than $40.

This equates to about $4 per person, and could help relieve the pressure that scores of families are facing as grocery prices remain high.

In recent years, as inflation has put pressure on household budgets, grocery stores have offered discounted Thanksgiving meal bundles to attract shoppers.

Walmart did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

