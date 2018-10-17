Trump: Saudi Arabia has a 'tremendous order' for weapons that can create 500,000 jobs

President Trump said on Wednesday that he doesn’t want to sever ties with Saudi Arabia because they have a “tremendous order” for weapons that could potentially create a half a million jobs, until facts are established on U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.

“I do not want [to walk away],” he said to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “And frankly they have a tremendous order, $110 billion, every country in the world wanted a piece of that order — we got all of it.”

Trump on Tuesday during an interview with FOX Business' Trish Regan said he spoke with the crown prince who reassured him that a serious investigation was underway.

Trump also said Saudi Arabia is an important ally against Iran and the war on terror.

The president in May pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal made by the Obama administration. And because of this Iran is now a “different country than it was.”

“Before I came in, Iran was taking over the Middle East. They were going to take over everything from Syria to Yemen… now they are way pulling back,” he said. “They are having riots in the street. They are a mess as a country and that had to do from the day I pulled that horrible $150 billion deal that we gave them — the Iran deal, the Iran nuclear deal — we pulled it.”

Trump also kept open the possibility of making a deal on the program.

“They are going to come back and negotiate,” he said and he then added, “And if they don’t that’s fine, too.”