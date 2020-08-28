Trump would sign $1.3T relief package, White House official says

President Trump is open to signing a potential $1.3 trillion relief package, a White House official said on Friday.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the White House supports the potential option, and the president would sign it today. Private discussions have been ongoing, according to Meadows, but he was prepared to reveal the development publicly as of Friday afternoon.

This marks a concession on behalf of the White House, which had originally supported a relief package with a price tag closer to $1 trillion – with some Republicans even discussing a $500 billion plan.

However, Meadows did warn that some Republicans likely wouldn’t get behind a $3 trillion deal.

Beyond that, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said no to the $1.3 trillion figure, according to Meadows, instead proposing $2.2 trillion without revealing details.

On Thursday, Meadows described a call with Pelosi as “25 minutes of nothing.”

Discussions about a potential relief package broke down earlier this month. Two of the big sticking points at the time were state and local funding, as well as unemployment, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the time.

Meadows said Democrats refused to budge on requesting $915 billion for state and local governments.

While Republicans and Democrats are split on how to continue to provide support for unemployed Americans, both sides have agreed it is a priority.

FOX Business’ Blake Burman contributed to this report.