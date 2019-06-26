Democratic debate marred by NBC audio snafu

article

Comcast's NBC and MSNBC came under fire for a brief technical snafu during the 2020 Democratic debate.

Shortly after 10pm ET, the start of the second hour, the audio dropped out creating confusion among the hosts and the ten candidates.

Commentators Rachel Maddow of MSNBC and Chuck Todd of NBC's Meet the Press, attempted to stretch with small talk, ultimately being forced to cut to a commercial break while acknowledging the snafu.

Almost immediately, President Trump seized on the moment tweeting the network "should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!"

After a short commercial break, the debate resumed without incident.