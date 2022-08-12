Trump raid: Jim Jordan calls on Garland, Wray to come before House Judiciary Committee

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, blasted the Department of Justice on "Mornings with Maria" Friday for their "unprecedented" raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, arguing that Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be in front of the House Judiciary Committee answering America's questions on the matter.

REP. JIM JORDAN: First we have this unprecedented act where they raid the personal residence of the former president of the United States and the likely Republican presidential candidate in two years. So, I mean, totally never happened in American history. But you have to view it in context. Remember, this is the same Justice Department that a year ago said we're going to treat parents as domestic terrorists. We know that happened because we've had now over a dozen whistleblowers come to our office and talk about all the political things going on at the Justice Department. Then that's followed up by a vote today. That's going to happen on the House floor where the Democrats want to unleash thousands and thousands of IRS agents, Lois Lerner's, to go harass taxpayers.

And then, of course, we had what happened at the president's home just this past Monday night, which should never happen in this great country. And when you couple that with the fact that they were working with him, he was cooperating with them on this stuff. President Trump went down and talked to the agents when they were there a few months ago, for goodness’ sake. This makes absolutely no sense. And as we called for early in the week, Merrick Garland and Chris Wray should be in front of the House Judiciary Committee today, after all, were in town. Why not come talk to us and answer the questions that the American people have about this unprecedented event that took place on Monday night?

