Trump proposes leveling playing field with China on flights over Russia to and from US

US carriers forced to take longer routes since 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine while Chinese competitors use shortcuts

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang analyzes President Donald Trump's proposed farm aid, Beijing's trade demands, and doubts over Xi Jinping's attendance at the APEC summit on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

US-China trade talks wobble ahead of Trump-Xi APEC showdown

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang analyzes President Donald Trump’s proposed farm aid, Beijing’s trade demands, and doubts over Xi Jinping's attendance at the APEC summit on 'Mornings with Maria.'

The Trump administration on Thursday proposed barring Chinese airlines from flying through Russian airspace on routes to and from the United States, arguing that the shorter flight times this allows give them an "unfair" advantage over U.S. carriers.

The proposed measure, unveiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation, would effectively strip Chinese airlines of a route advantage that trims flight time and fuel costs — benefits unavailable to U.S. carriers since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. 

When the war began, Washington prohibited Russian aircraft from flying over the United States, prompting the Kremlin to impose reciprocal restrictions, the outlet added. 

CHINA SLAMS TRUMP-IMPOSED ‘ARBITRARY TARIFFS,’ VOWS RETALIATION AGAINST US

Plane flies as people watch

The Trump administration has proposed a ban on Chinese air carriers flying through Russian airspace on routes to and from the United States. (WANG Zhao/AFP / Getty Images)

While U.S. airlines have since been forced to take longer, costlier routes around Russia, Chinese carriers have continued to use the shortcut, allowing them to offer faster, cheaper flights on key routes, according to Reuters. Some American carriers reportedly warned that without access to Russian skies, direct flights between the U.S. East Coast and China are barely profitable and often require limiting passengers or cargo to save fuel.

In its proposed order Thursday, the Department of Transportation called the situation "unfair" and said it has caused "substantial adverse competitive effects on U.S. air carriers." The proposal, which would amend foreign air carrier permits, would not apply to cargo-only flights.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry criticized the plan Friday, warning that the flight restrictions would harm travel and communication between the two nations, Reuters reported. The decision could affect flights operated by Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Xiamen Airlines.

TRUMP ADMIN CUTS RED TAPE ON COMMERCIAL DRONES TO COMPETE WITH CHINA'S DOMINANCE OF THE MARKET

A Department of Transportation sign is displayed outside the Orville Wright Federal Building in June 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Department of Transportation has given Chinese airlines two days to respond and said a final order could take effect as soon as November.

The proposal comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing intensify across multiple economic fronts. Thursday’s move follows Beijing’s decision earlier the same day to tighten export controls on rare earth materials critical to several U.S. industries.

Boeing 787-10

Boeing has reportedly been in talks to sell up to 500 jets to China this summer, but the deal has largely stalled amid persistent trade frictions. (REUTERS/Randall Hill / Reuters Photos)

In a separate development, Boeing is reportedly in talks to sell up to 500 jets to China — a potential breakthrough in the world’s second-largest aviation market, where orders have largely stalled amid ongoing trade frictions.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

Reuters contributed to this report.