Trump proposes leveling playing field with China on flights over Russia to and from US

The Trump administration on Thursday proposed barring Chinese airlines from flying through Russian airspace on routes to and from the United States, arguing that the shorter flight times this allows give them an "unfair" advantage over U.S. carriers.

The proposed measure, unveiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation, would effectively strip Chinese airlines of a route advantage that trims flight time and fuel costs — benefits unavailable to U.S. carriers since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

When the war began, Washington prohibited Russian aircraft from flying over the United States, prompting the Kremlin to impose reciprocal restrictions, the outlet added.

While U.S. airlines have since been forced to take longer, costlier routes around Russia, Chinese carriers have continued to use the shortcut, allowing them to offer faster, cheaper flights on key routes, according to Reuters. Some American carriers reportedly warned that without access to Russian skies, direct flights between the U.S. East Coast and China are barely profitable and often require limiting passengers or cargo to save fuel.

In its proposed order Thursday, the Department of Transportation called the situation "unfair" and said it has caused "substantial adverse competitive effects on U.S. air carriers." The proposal, which would amend foreign air carrier permits, would not apply to cargo-only flights.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry criticized the plan Friday, warning that the flight restrictions would harm travel and communication between the two nations, Reuters reported. The decision could affect flights operated by Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Xiamen Airlines.

The Department of Transportation has given Chinese airlines two days to respond and said a final order could take effect as soon as November.

The proposal comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing intensify across multiple economic fronts. Thursday’s move follows Beijing’s decision earlier the same day to tighten export controls on rare earth materials critical to several U.S. industries.

In a separate development, Boeing is reportedly in talks to sell up to 500 jets to China — a potential breakthrough in the world’s second-largest aviation market, where orders have largely stalled amid ongoing trade frictions.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

Reuters contributed to this report.