Trump posts AI video dancing with Cracker Barrel's 'old timer' after company reverses logo change

President Donald Trump on Thursday trolled Cracker Barrel over the controversial logo rebranding effort that it later reversed on social media.

Trump posted a video on X of him and the "old timer" who was initially removed from the Cracker Barrel logo during the rebrand shaking hands and dancing to The Village People's "YMCA" in front of the restaurant chain's logo. The roughly 30-second video appeared to be generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

The video posted by the president on Thursday wasn't the first time he has appeared in a post mocking the rebrand.

During the rebrand uproar, the White House posted a picture on X of the president sitting in the wooden chair used by the "old timer," also known as Uncle Herschel, and leaning against the barrel with the caption, "Go woke, go broke" alongside the spoofed logo.

That image was posted on social media after Trump had weighed in on the backlash against the rebranded logo, with the president saying the company could use the controversy to gin up publicity.

"They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was 'DEAD.' Good luck!"

Cracker Barrel announced last week that it was abandoning the new logo and reverting to its original logo after hearing from customers.

"We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the restaurant chain said in a statement to FOX Business. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family."

"As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon," the restaurant chain added.

