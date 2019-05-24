Trump, Pelosi feud makes it impossible to legislate: Newt Gingrich

President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., traded barbs after their failed infrastructure meeting this week. The war of words resulted involved personal insults and questioned each leaders’ temperament.

Continue Reading Below

“She’s a mess. She’s lost it,” the president said Thursday as he rolled out a second aid package for farmers worth $16B amid US-China trade war.

Pelosi fired back on Twitter saying, “When the ‘extremely stable genius’ starts acting more presidential, I’ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues.”

Former GOP House speaker Newt Gingrich said the back-and-forth highlights the amount of pressure Pelosi is receiving from the Democratic radical wing of the party and Trump takes it to a personal level.

“I think that this may be the beginning of the next year with the two of them just going to be almost impossible to be in the same room and work together,” he said on “Mornings with Maria” Friday.

Advertisement

The public feud comes in the midst of a $2 trillion infrastructure bill fight, a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) needing to be ratified by Congress, and an escalating trade war with China.

Gingrich suggests the president should focus on putting enough pressure on House members to secure the country’s agenda.

“That the House members go to Pelosi and say, ‘We have to pass this. We don’t have to like Trump, but we have to pass this,’” he said. “I think that is what will happen to the Mexican-Canadian agreement.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Trump travels to Japan Saturday for a three-day visit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.