Trump puts Huawei on the table as part of US-China trade deal

President Trump on Thursday said Huawei Technologies could be part of a trade agreement between China and the United States.

“If we made a deal, I could imagine Huawei possibly included in some form of or some part a trade deal,” Trump told reporters.

The Trump administration initially held off from labeling the Chinese technology giant as a security issue instead saying it was more of a trade concern but now it seems that position appears to be reversed.

“Huawei is something that’s very dangerous,” Trump said. “You look at what they done from a security standpoint, from a military standpoint, it’s very dangerous.”

When asked how he would incorporate Huawei into a trade deal, Trump said, “It’s too early to say.”

Last week, the White House announced an executive order authorizing the Commerce Department to restrict U.S. companies from doing business with telecom firms that pose a national security risk.