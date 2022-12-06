Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud

Two companies with the Trump Organization were found guilty Tuesday on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney.

A jury deliberated for two days and found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts – including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records.

The verdict followed a trial in which the Trump Organization was accused of being complicit in a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on job perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The organization faces a possible fine of up to $1.6 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.