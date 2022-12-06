Expand / Collapse search
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud

The case against the Trump Organization was brought by the Manhattan District Attorney

Two companies with the Trump Organization were found guilty Tuesday on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney.   

A jury deliberated for two days and found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts – including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records. 

FILE: Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. (AP / AP Newsroom)

The verdict followed a trial in which the Trump Organization was accused of being complicit in a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on job perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars. 

The organization faces a possible fine of up to $1.6 million. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.    