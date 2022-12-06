Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud
The case against the Trump Organization was brought by the Manhattan District Attorney
Two companies with the Trump Organization were found guilty Tuesday on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney.
A jury deliberated for two days and found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts – including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records.
The verdict followed a trial in which the Trump Organization was accused of being complicit in a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on job perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars.
The organization faces a possible fine of up to $1.6 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.