Trump names David Sacks co-chair of tech advisory council, expanding AI, crypto role

White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks was appointed as co-chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), expanding his role within the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump established PCAST through an executive order on Wednesday, aimed at bringing together leading figures in science and technology to advise the president and strengthen U.S. leadership in those fields.

The new role positions Sacks to oversee a broader range of technology issues and deepen the White House’s engagement with major tech companies.

"We’ve accomplished a lot in the first year, but the President wants to keep the pedal to the metal on everything tech. That’s exactly what we will do," Sacks told FOX Business.

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The council will include up to 24 members, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

A senior adviser to the president told FOX Business that Sacks will continue serving as AI and crypto czar while taking on a broader portfolio.

"David will always be his crypto and AI czar, but to the admin more broadly, this new role will allow him to advise on a broader range of critical tech issues," the adviser said.

As AI and crypto czar, Sacks has helped drive a series of policy shifts aimed at reshaping U.S. artificial intelligence strategy, including rolling back prior restrictions and expanding federal oversight.

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In his first week in office, Trump signed an executive order revoking a Biden-era policy that took a more cautious approach to emerging technologies like AI and blockchain.

Trump later signed another executive order in December 2025 establishing a national framework for AI regulation, preempting state-level rules. The order argued that U.S. companies must be able to innovate "without cumbersome regulation."

In July 2025, the White House released its "Winning the AI Race" action plan, outlining more than 90 federal policy initiatives focused on accelerating innovation, building infrastructure and strengthening the nation’s position in global AI development and security.

More recently, the White House unveiled a national AI policy framework aimed at creating a "consistent" standard for development nationwide while addressing concerns around censorship, free speech and child protection.

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Sacks has also played a key role in shaping the administration’s cryptocurrency agenda.

Within days of taking office, Trump signed an executive order promoting U.S. leadership in digital assets, banning the development of a central bank digital currency and creating a presidential working group on the issue.

In March 2025, Trump signed an order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile, positioning the country as a leader in government-backed digital asset strategy.

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Congress followed with the passage of the GENIUS Act in July 2025, the first major federal legislation on digital assets, creating a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. The bill passed with bipartisan support in both chambers.

The administration has also moved to ease regulatory pressure on the crypto industry, including ending several SEC investigations and installing crypto-friendly leadership at key agencies.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was defunded — a move Sacks called his "personal favorite" — eliminating what he described as the crypto industry’s most aggressive enforcement arm.