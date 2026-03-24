BlackRock CEO says Trump Accounts could be a 'very significant step' for young Americans

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in his annual chairman's letter that Trump Accounts could provide a "very significant" boost in jump-starting savings and investment by younger Americans.

Fink noted that Americans are struggling to save money for emergencies in addition to funding retirement plans, and explained that early wealth-building accounts for newborn children can help them start life on a solid financial footing.

He said that experiments in Canada, the U.K. and Singapore have shown evidence that these accounts are a good investment, making it more likely account holders obtain advanced degrees, start a business and own a home.

"Now the United States is adopting a form of this policy with Trump Accounts ," Fink wrote, saying that Trump Accounts created by last year's One Big Beautiful Bill Act can be funded in a variety of ways.

HERE'S HOW MUCH TRUMP ACCOUNT BALANCES COULD GROW OVER TIME

"There is some nuance in how these accounts are funded. In some cases, it's a pilot program funded by the government, which would need to be renewed," Fink wrote.

"Funding can also come through personal contributions, or through certain employer match programs, such as the one we have at BlackRock for our employees. In other cases, the money comes from private funders."

"We'll see how these accounts evolve, but if they are structured thoughtfully, and paired with existing investment vehicles for education and retirement (like 529 and 401(k) plans ), this could be a very significant step toward more young Americans growing with their country," Fink added.

IRS UNVEILS PROPOSED REGULATIONS FOR NEW TRUMP ACCOUNTS SAVINGS PROGRAM

Several companies, including BlackRock , Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, among others, have announced plans to contribute to Trump Accounts for their U.S. employees' children.

Those companies will match the federal government's $1,000 contribution, while other firms have planned different contribution levels.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BLK BLACKROCK INC. 974.58 +16.67 +1.74%

Wealthy Americans have also made philanthropic contributions to the government to provide seed money for the accounts.

For example, Michael and Susan Dell have committed $6.25 billion to seed 25 million accounts with $250 each, with the contributions expected to reach the accounts of most children aged 10 and under who were born prior to the qualifying date for the federal contribution.

TRUMP UNVEILS RETIREMENT PLAN WITH UP TO $1K FEDERAL MATC H

Trump Accounts will be invested in a broad index fund of U.S. stocks , much like the low-cost funds available in many retirement plans, and will be in the child's name with their parents or guardian serving as the custodian of the account until they turn 18.

At that time, the funds can be used at the young adult's discretion for things like educational expenses, starting a business, a down payment on a home, saving for retirement or a rainy day fund .

Parents may contribute up to $5,000 per year to the accounts, while a parent's employer can contribute up to $2,500 per year without impacting the employee's taxable income.

Children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, will receive $1,000 in seed funding from the federal government in addition to any other contributions. Trump Accounts are also available to children born before Jan. 1, 2025, who are under the age of 18 – although they won't receive the $1,000 federal government.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The accounts are expected to officially launch on July 4, 2026. Parents may enroll their child in the program by making an election when they file their taxes on the new IRS Form 4547.