Trump must re-invite Philadelphia Eagles to White House, Chicago Cubs owner says

Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts on Monday told FOX Business President Trump should re-invite the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House.

Continue Reading Below

Trump cancelled the ceremony to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over what the White House called a “lack of good faith” by the Eagles during discussions about the scheduled event.

But Ricketts said it’s time for Trump and the Eagles to put politics aside to celebrate their success for the good of the country.

“When the president invited you, you show up,” Ricketts told Charles Payne on “Varney & Co.” “It’s a rare opportunity to get to go to the White House and I don’t think anyone should skip it.”

Ricketts said the athletes can use the meeting as a platform to start a conversation with Trump to highlight issues in society.

Advertisement

“I think that people go to sporting events really to kind of get away from the grind of politics and the news of the day and what’s bugging them at home,” he added. “Sports are supposed to be a little bit above those politics.”