Trump commemorates Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery

President Trump, Vice President Pence and Defense Secretary Mark Esper visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day to pay their respects to the members of the U.S. military who died in service.

The president and first lady Melania Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday morning.

"HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

"TRANSITION TO GREATNESS! Get ready, it is already happening again!" he later wrote.

The president and first lady are expected to participate at a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland, later on Monday.

This Memorial Day is especially somber as the U.S. begins reopening following more than 97,000 American coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Some demonstrators in North Carolina, Illinois and New Jersey plan to spend their Memorial Day protesting coronavirus lockdown measures.

