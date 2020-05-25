Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

Trump commemorates Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery

The president and first lady participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump honors fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.&nbsp;video

Trump attends wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

President Trump honors fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. 

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump, Vice President Pence and Defense Secretary Mark Esper visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day to pay their respects to the members of the U.S. military who died in service.

The president and first lady Melania Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday morning.

SEE PHOTOS:

Image 1 of 4

President Donald Trump stands with Vice President Mike Pence and Gen Omar Jones, Commanding General at Joint Force Headquarters, National Capital Region and United States Army Military District of Washington, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

TRUMP THREATENS TO PULL REPUBLICAN CONVENTION OUT OF NORTH CAROLINA

"TRANSITION TO GREATNESS! Get ready, it is already happening again!" he later wrote.

The president and first lady are expected to participate at a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland, later on Monday.

This Memorial Day is especially somber as the U.S. begins reopening following more than 97,000 American coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Some demonstrators in North Carolina, Illinois and New Jersey plan to spend their Memorial Day protesting coronavirus lockdown measures.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS