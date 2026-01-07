Trump to meet with oil executives about Venezuela on Friday
Trump said US oil companies will be able to invest heavily in Venezuela after Maduro's ouster
President Donald Trump will meet with executives from major U.S. oil companies on Friday, a White House official told FOX Business.
The planned meeting comes after the president said that oil firms would make significant investments in Venezuela following the special forces raid that apprehended Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro over the weekend.
Chevron is currently the only U.S. oil company operating in Venezuela, while ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil had operations in the country before the regime nationalized their assets.
