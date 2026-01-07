Expand / Collapse search
Trump to meet with oil executives about Venezuela on Friday

Trump said US oil companies will be able to invest heavily in Venezuela after Maduro's ouster

Oil giants head to Trump White House for high-stakes Venezuela talks

Alabama GOP gubernatorial candidate Tommy Tuberville weighs in on oil executives meeting with President Trump and the White House and discusses the current status of Venezuela on ‘The Evening Edit.’

President Donald Trump will meet with executives from major U.S. oil companies on Friday, a White House official told FOX Business.

The planned meeting comes after the president said that oil firms would make significant investments in Venezuela following the special forces raid that apprehended Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro over the weekend.

Chevron is currently the only U.S. oil company operating in Venezuela, while ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil had operations in the country before the regime nationalized their assets.

A pump jack owned by Venezuela's state run oil company is seen in El Tigre, Venezuela.

A pump jack stands near an oil spill at a Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) facility in the Orinoco Belt of El Tigre, Venezuela. (Bloomberg/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.