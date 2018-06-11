Trump, Kim Jong Un shake hands at historic summit

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greeted each other with a handshake ahead of the historic one-on-one talks.

The two leaders met for the first time at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore.

“I feel really great. We're gonna have a great discussion and I think tremendous success,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “It will be tremendously successful and it’s my honor and we will have a terrific relationship. I have no doubt.”

This is the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader wowing even Trump’s toughest critics.

“Well it was not easy to get here,” Kim Jong Un said. “The past (inaudible) and old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles, but we overcame all of them and are here today” he said.

Trump and Kim will have a one-on-one talk before they are joined by advisers from both sides including, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Advisor John Bolton, for talks later this morning.

Much of the positive comments that have been made by both leaders are shared led by Trump.

“We'll solve a big problem, a big dilemma that until this point has been unable to be solved," Trump told Kim. “Working together we will get it taken care of it's a great honor."

Kim said there will be expected challenges, but he is willing to listen.

“We uh successfully..(inaudible) and the speculations about this summit and I believe that this is great for peace...” he said.

Trump added that he expects the bilateral meeting between the two leaders to be successful.

“We will solve, we will be successful and I look forward to working on it with you. It will be done,” he said.

Shortly before the historic summit began, President Trump tweeted that his top economic advisor Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack and was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center.

"Earlier today National Economic Council Director and Assistant to the President Larry Kudlow, experienced what his doctors say, was a very mild heart attack," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement late Monday night.

“Larry is currently in good condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and his doctors expect he will make a full and speedy recovery. The President and his Administration send their thoughts and prayers to Larry and his family."

Kudlow, who advised President Ronald Reagan, is one of the newer, official members of Trump’s team after the departure of former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn and Steve Bannon.