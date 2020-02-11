Trump pulls Jessie Liu's Treasury Department nomination: Report

President Trump has reportedly withdrawn his nomination of Jessie Liu to serve as Treasury Department Undersecretary and Trump ally Rep. Devin Nunes, (R-Calif) seemed to unofficially confirm Tuesday's news reports on "Lou Dobbs Tonight" saying, "I am hearing now that the president has actually pulled that nomination so that would be good news."

Liu, a veteran Washington, D.C., attorney oversaw many politically-charged cases while including former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's case of lying to the FBI and long-time Trump ally Roger Stone 's case of lying to Congress. Liu stepped down from that role once Trump nominated her.

Department of Justice (DOJ) leaders announced Monday night that they intended to seek a lesser sentence for Stone. Trump previously complained via Twitter regarding the recommended sentence for his former adviser, calling it "horrible and very unfair."

Four career DOJ prosecutors abruptly withdrew from their posts on Tuesday in an apparent protest after leadership at the DOJ said they would take the extraordinary step of effectively overruling the prosecutors' judgment by seeking a lesser sentence for Stone.

Controversial Republican strategist Stone was previously convicted of obstruction, making false statements to Congress and witness tampering. The false statement conviction revolved around Mueller's Russia investigation.

Liu would have become the undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes at the Treasury Department, as the Trump administration imposes economic sanctions as a national security tool. The attorney general said Liu had “served with distinction” as U.S. attorney.

Liu was scheduled for a Senate hearing on Thursday.

The White House declined to comment when reached by FOX Business.

