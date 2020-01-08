Trump addresses nation: 'Iran appears to be standing down'

President Trump said Wednesday that "Iran appears to be standing down" from a recent escalation in tensions with the U.S. that culminated in missile strikes on American forces in Iraq after the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, a powerful figure in Tehran whom Washington viewed as a terrorist.

"No Americans were harmed in last night's attack," Trump said in a speech to the nation from the White House. "All of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."

Trump said the U.S. will continue leveraging sanctions against Iran, which he ramped up after pulling out from a multilateral nuclear agreement in 2018, until the country "changes its behavior." Iranian leaders have said they are not open to talks with the U.S. until sanctions are gone.

"As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

"Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast," he continued. "Under construction are many hypersonic missiles. The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it."

Iran doesn't seek war either, Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

Democrats have urged Trump to tamp down tensions with Iran and pull the nation back from the brink of war. The real estate mogul, who is seeking reelection at the end of the year, campaigned for president in 2016 on a promise to keep the United States from engaging in "endless wars."

Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the administration needs to quickly "extricate us from what could lead into a full-fledged war with terrible casualties." Engel said he feared the situation "spirals out of control."

Already, Iran has said it would no longer be bound by its commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement, and Iraq's parliament voted to expel U.S. troops, which would undermine efforts to fight Islamic State militants in the region and strengthen Iran's influence in the Mideast.

Top Senate Democrats, citing "deep concern" about the lack of information coming from the Trump administration about the Iran operation, called on Defense Department officials to provide "regular briefings and documents" to Congress.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and others said in a letter Wednesday that the White House's classified War Powers notification to Congress was "generic, vague, and entirely inconsistent in its level of detail" compared with the norm.

"While recognizing the need for operations security, we similarly believe there is a requirement to be transparent with the American people about how many troops this administration plans to deploy in support of contingency plans," Schumer, Sen. Dick Durbin and the Armed Services Committee's Sen. Jack Reed wrote to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“When we looked at this operation, we knew there would be consequences,” Milley said. “We knew there'd be risk." But he said the threat of attack on U.S. interests was too great to not act.

The Islamic State evolved in Syria after U.S. troops withdrew from Iraq in 2011; its fighters swept back across the border in 2014, captured wide swaths of western and northern Iraq and imposed brutal rule over a self-declared “caliphate.”

A U.S.-led coalition finally ousted the group from the last of its territory in Syria in March 2019, but thousands of fighters scattered throughout the region and continue to pose a threat.

Esper agreed on Tuesday that “the suspension of activities in Iraq” against the Islamic State was foreseen as a possible outcome of the killing of Soleimani.

"In my view, retaliation for the sake of retaliation is not necessary at this time. What is necessary is to lay out our strategic objectives regarding Iran in a simple and firm fashion," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote on Twitter shortly before Trump spoke. Graham is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"We need to continue to apply maximum pressure using Trump's three-pronged approach (economic, diplomatic and military) to get Tehran to the table and strike a new deal that includes two action items for Iran: 1) Stop funding terrorists and 2) End pursuit of nuclear weapons," Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., wrote on Twitter on Wednesday before Trump spoke. He's a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.