Real reason Congressional Democrats trash Barr: Varney

What an embarrassment: The Democrats have turned politics into a name-calling farce. They just can't conceal their hatred and contempt for President Trump. It was all on full display this week with the Barr hearings.

Look at this, just plain silly. Rep. Steve Cohen eating fried chicken in the hearing room, implying the attorney general was a chicken for not showing up for another round of insulting slander. Juvenile.

Things turned serious when Speaker Pelosi said Mr. Barr had lied to Congress. Them's fightin' words!

What was the lie? Well, Bob Mueller said he had some misgivings about Barr's summary of his report.

Later, Barr said he didn't know whether Mueller supported his summary. That’s what Speaker Pelosi considers a lie. On this hangs the future of the republic. Democrat leaders have thrown a temper tantrum.

Enter Kim Strassel, Wall Street Journal columnist. Today she writes that what’s rattled the Democrats is Mr. Barr's investigation of how the Russia probe got started. Uh oh! Trouble! He's looking at the dossier, which Hillary Clinton funded. He wants to know who leaked classified details of the probe. That is a criminal offense. And the attorney general is on it.

One last point: The New York Times reveals today that the feds did indeed spy on the Trump campaign in 2016. Who ordered that? Who knew about it?

This explains why the Democrats are furious at the attorney general: He's going to find out what some very powerful people were up to. And for the left, it’s not going to be pretty.