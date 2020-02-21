Trump hits billionaires Bloomberg, Steyer at Vegas rally on spending

President Trump held an afternoon rally in Las Vegas Friday on the eve of the state's presidential caucus and mocked two Democratic billionaire presidential hopefuls on their campaign spending.

On Wendesday, Bloomberg faced repeated attacks from fellow Democratic challengers during his debut on the debate stage in Las Vegas with some of the fiercest attacks coming from Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts who ripped Bloomberg over his wealth and alleged past mistreatment of women. Of her attacks, Trump said, "Mini Mike, I think he’s gone, but he’ll spend another $500 million.”

Trump, who has nicknamed Bloomberg "Mini Mike" and has long-called Warren Pocahontas for her claims of Native American heritage, added, "Mini Mike, so far, has spent almost $500 million in order to get embarrassed by Pocahontas.”

The crowd at Trump's “Keep America Great” rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center, responded with laughter and ripples of applause. Trump reminded his crowd, “Don’t forget, I spent $70 million and I won – of my money. … I spent $70 million.”

Bloomberg has actually spent around $460 million since launching his bid for president, including more than $220 million last month alone, according to his campaign’s Federal Election Commission filing for January 2020. Most of the money was spent on television advertisements.

The 78-year-old billionaire is willing to spend up to $2 billion on either his own presidential hopes or to finance a fellow nominee to beat Trump, FOX Business senior correspondent Charlies Gasparino reported last month.

Bloomberg has faced bipartisan criticism over his campaign spending. In a series of tweets earlier this week, Trump said Bloomberg’s war chest was “nothing less than a large scale illegal campaign contribution” and accused the former New York mayor of trying to buy the nomination.

Later in his remarks, Trump, took aim at Tom Steyer, another Democratic seeking the presidential nomination and a billionaire too. The president ripped Steyer for touting an environmentalist platform despite his past ties to coal companies.

“I’ve never heard of this guy,” Trump said. “Where did he get his money? Who is he? You know, he was in the coal business. Did you know that? This phony is a big environmentalist. He made his money, a lot of it, in the coal business.”

Steyer, for his part, has said he divested from coal investments more than a decade ago.

Trump also "thanked" Steyer for spending more than $8 million dollars on TV ads encouraging Trump's impeachment. "Mr. Impeachment. How did that work out Tom? Thank you very much for the great poll numbers," said Trump who was acquitted and saw an uptick in his polling numbers.

