Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Donald Trump
Published

Trump having trouble securing massive $454M appeal bond in New York civil case

New York poised to start seizing Trump properties as clock ticks for former president

close
The Trump case, inflation and the migrant crisis video

Kudlow — Tuesday, March 19

The Trump case, inflation and the migrant crisis

Former President Trump has thus far been unable to secure the $454 million bond needed to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from beginning to seize properties from him after her civil fraud judgment against him. And the clock is ticking.

The Trump Organization has to put up the money by Monday, unless a court grants him a stay on the judgment pending the appeal.

Donald Trump speaks after voting super tuesday

Former President Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling station at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump's lawyers said in a filing earlier this week that obtaining one is a "practical impossibility under the circumstances presented," claiming the Trump Organization has been turned down by roughly 30 surety companies.

WHY THE TRUMP BOND CRISIS LOOKS LIKE A CONCERTED EFFORT TO RUIN HIM

Alan Garten, Trump Organization general counsel, says most of the companies were either unable or unwilling to handle a bond of that size and that none were willing to accept property as collateral. 

close
FOX Business correspondent Lydia Hu has the latest on the looming deadline as lawyers say former President Trump is encountering difficulties on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Clock is ticking for Trump to put up bond money

FOX Business correspondent Lydia Hu has the latest on the looming deadline as lawyers say former President Trump is encountering difficulties on 'The Evening Edit.'

An appellate bondsman told FOX Business there’s also an element of reputational risk for companies weighing whether to tie themselves to Trump. Last week, bond insurer Chubb issued a statement to investors and employees after it received blowback for providing Trump a $91.6 million appeal bond in his defamation trial.

NY AG TAUNTS TRUMP ABOUT INTEREST HE OWES ON CIVIL FRAUD JUDGMENT

Trump's attorneys argue in the fraud case filing that a "bond requirement of this enormous magnitude  effectively requiring cash reserves approaching $1 billion … is unprecedented for a private company."

Attorney General Letitia James

Attorney General Letitia James has threatened to begin seizing Trump Organization properties if the former president's company is unable to secure the $464M appeal bond needed by Monday. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

But James' office responded Wednesday by citing cases that had a larger bond and argued that the bond can be secured through multiple security groups.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The state of New York is asking the court to deny Trump's motion in full.

FOX Business' Lydia Hu and Greg Norman contributed to this report.