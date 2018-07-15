Trump has been a very successful president, despite tariff concerns, Hatch says

Sen. Orrin Hatch praised President Donald Trump for his work as commander-in-chief, while issuing concerns on Sunday over the administration’s trade policy.

“By any measure, he’s been a very successful president. He’s a little bit bombastic from time to time, but I like that too. I think it’s just great that he gets out there and doesn’t take any crap from anybody. But he’s done really well for somebody who’s never been in politics before,” Hatch, R-Utah, told “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Still, Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator who will retire at the end of the year, warned that the president’s tariffs against China could have adverse effects on American businesses and the economy.

“I don’t think they’re going to help anybody,” he said. “I think our country’s not going to do well because of these tariffs. I’m not a big tariff fan and I’m disappointed that the president has taken that route and I hope that he gets off of it pretty soon.”

Additionally, Hatch discussed the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s pick to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced he will retire from the high court at the end of the month.

“I expect every Republican to vote for him and I also expect a number of Democrats as well. I think they’ve got to break through that ‘we’re against everything attitude.’”