Trump fundraiser at bitcoin conference asking $844,600 per seat

Former President Trump is holding a private fundraiser for his campaign at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville this month, and attendees will have to shell out some major coin to attend.

An invitation for the fundraiser, first reported by Bloomberg, is asking $844,600 per person for a roundtable seat at the VIP reception, which comes with a photo taken with the Republican presidential nominee. Just to attend the reception and take a snap with Trump will set donors back $60,000, or $100,000 per couple.

Trump is headlining the bitcoin conference set for July 27, where other speakers include fellow presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and ARK founder and CEO Kathie Wood.

Years ago, Trump referred to bitcoin as a "scam," but fast-forward to 2024, and he and running mate Sen. JD Vance of Ohio have positioned themselves as the pro-crypto presidential ticket in the race.

Trump said in May that he would, if elected, end the "hostility" the crypto industry has faced from Biden regulators and Democrat lawmakers. Then last month, Trump offered a strong endorsement of bitcoin, claiming the cryptocurrency will help the U.S. become "energy dominant."

Bitcoin Magazine called Trump "the best choice for bitcoin" in the race.

The former president has already received endorsements and major donations from bitcoin investors, too. In June, the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, both endorsed Trump and donated $1 million worth of bitcoin each to his campaign.