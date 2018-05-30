Trump focused on securing fair US-China trade deal: Lewandowski

One of President Donald Trump’s most important goals is securing a fair trade deal between the U.S. and China, according to his former 2016 campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

“The days of free trade are over,” Lewandowski said during a FOX Business interview with Trish Regan on Wednesday. “It’s going to be fair trade.”

Washington and Beijing have reportedly agreed to take steps to reduce the $370 billion U.S. trade deficit with China by having it purchase more goods.

According to the White House, the U.S. will increase its agriculture and energy exports to China and send a team of negotiators to Beijing to work out details.

Trump has insisted on reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China, which the White House has blamed for the loss of millions of U.S. jobs.

Despite the apparent easing of tensions, the White House said on Tuesday it will impose in June a 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of imported goods from China that contain “industrially significant technology.” Included are products related to the “Made in China 2025” program. The final list will be announced by June 15, with tariffs imposed a short time later.

Lewandowski applauded Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on Beijing, which has long imposed uneven tariffs on Washington.

“It charges us more, they give us a harder time to bring it in, and they are a growing economy,” he said. “They need access to the U.S. market, but they can’t have it for free.”