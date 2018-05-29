US imposing 25% tariff of Chinese goods, apply investment restrictions in June

Despite cooling tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the White House said Tuesday it will impose a 25% tariff on $50 billion of imported goods from China that “contain industrially significant technology" next month.

This includes products related to the “Made in China 2025” program. The final list will be announced by June 15 with tariffs imposed shortly after.

President Trump signed a memorandum in late March announcing the administration would take steps to protect domestic technology and intellectual property from China’s “discriminatory and burdensome” trade practices.

The White House also said it would implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese people and entities “related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology.” These will be announced by June 30 and applied shortly thereafter, it said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates