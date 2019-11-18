Expand / Collapse search
Trump doesn't have to release tax returns for now: Court

By FOXBusiness

In this April 11, 2016, file photo Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts speaks at the Federal Circuit Judicial Conference in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President Trump’s tax returns won’t be made public within the next few days after the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued a temporary stay, giving the Democratic controlled house of Representatives until Thursday to respond.

“IT IS ORDERED that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 19-5142, is hereby stayed pending receipt of a response, due on or before Thursday, November 21, 2019, by 3 p.m. ET, and further order of the undersigned or of the Court,” John Roberts, chief justice of the United States, ordered Monday.

The order comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled earlier this month that Trump's accounting firm had to turn over eight years of tax returns to New York prosecutors, who argued they were part of "an ongoing state criminal prosecution," court papers said.

Trump's legal team has argued it was unconstitutional tio subpeona a sitting president's accounting records.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.