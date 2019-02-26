Search

Trump deserves credit for North Korea peace negotiations: Former State Department official

By Chelsea LeoNorth-KoreaFOXBusiness

Trump is putting his reputation on the line with second summit: Christian Whiton

Former Trump State Department senior adviser Christian Whiton discusses President Trump's upcoming talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the crisis in Venezuela.

Former Trump State Department senior advisor Christian Whiton said the president has done more than his predecessors to negotiate peace with North Korea.

“We’ve already accomplished something,” he told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Tuesday. “We are going on two years with no nuclear tests from North Korea, no ballistic missile tests.”

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday for their second summit.

As a result of Trump’s first meeting with Kim, North Korea suspended nuclear and missile testing and released American detainees.

Whiton said unlike other presidents, Trump has not conceded to North Korea.

“The president has given up essentially nothing and gotten all of these things -- dismantlement of their nuclear test facility, of an engine building facility, and of course he got our hostages home,” he said.

Trump, on Wednesday, touted North Korea’s economic potential ahead of upcoming talks with Kim.

“I think that your country has tremendous economic potential – unbelievable, unlimited,” Trump said to Kim. “And I think that you will have a tremendous future with your country.”

