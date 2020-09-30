Trump brought the fight against Biden that Americans wanted to see: Kayleigh McEnany

President Trump went on the offense playing the media's role against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate Tuesday night, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Varney & Co."

Continue Reading Below

"He brought the fight that I think the American people wanted to see. The American people wanted to see the president question Joe Biden in a way that the media never does," she said.

BIDEN PROMISES TO ELIMINATE TAX ADVANTAGES THAT TRUMP BENEFITED FROM

"[Biden] gets a pass. You've seen those softball questions," McEnany said, "and President Trump took on the role of both the media, what they should be doing, and a candidate sharing his record with the American people."

McEnany said Trump got the former vice president on the record not being able to say a single police organization endorsement, calling Antifa an idea and not condemning the violent leftist group, and refusing to say whether he would pack the Supreme Court.

STOCK FUTURES DROP AFTER TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATE

When host Stuart Varney asked about Biden's performance, getting through the debate without any gaffes, McEnany pushed back.

"I would consider it a pretty big gaffe when asked about Antifa, an organization that has killed Americans and targeted police officers, and there's no condemnation of that group. I consider that a pretty big gaffe, along with many others," she said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Trump campaign is looking forward to the October 15 town hall-style debate, McEnany said.

McEnany said headlines following the first debate are asking if there should even be two other debates: "That's a question a loser asks, not someone who thinks they won the debate."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS