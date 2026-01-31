Trump considers settling massive $10B IRS lawsuit, donating proceeds to charity

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is considering settling his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and donating the money to charity.

Trump filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing the agency of unlawfully leaking his confidential tax returns in a politically motivated violation of federal privacy laws.

A spokesperson for Trump’s legal team previously told Fox News that a "rogue, politically motivated" IRS employee disclosed private and confidential tax information involving Trump, his family and the Trump Organization to outlets including The New York Times and ProPublica.

Speaking with reporters Saturday aboard Air Force One, Trump said he is considering settling the case and giving the proceeds to "established and respected charities."

"We're thinking about doing something for charity where I'll give money to charity," he said. "We can make it a substantial amount. Nobody would care because it's going to go to numerous very good charities."

Trump added, "If I pay myself, that somehow will never look good."

"A lot of outside people said, 'What a great idea,' because nobody cares how much if it goes to a good charity," Trump said. "So you settle by giving charities a lot of money and I think we're going to do something like that. We're looking to do something like that."

The president pointed to the American Cancer Society as a possible example of a recipient.

The lawsuit claims that disclosures by the IRS were illegal and harmed millions by violating federal privacy laws.

The leak centers around a contractor, Charles Littlejohn, who pleaded guilty in October 2023 to a single felony count of unauthorized disclosure of tax return information and is serving a five-year prison sentence.

Littlejohn admitted to stealing and leaking Trump’s tax records to The New York Times and separately disclosing confidential tax information about wealthy individuals to ProPublica.

According to the lawsuit, Littlejohn testified during a 2024 deposition that the materials he leaked included information on all of Trump’s business holdings.

